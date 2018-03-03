Milan can take derby honours over Inter

BT Sport, from 11.30am Sunday

Genoa v Cagliari BT Sport 1, 11.30am

Three wins from four February games have lifted Genoa away from the relegation battle and another three points are on the cards against sixth-bottom Cagliari.

Poor home results were an issue for Genoa earlier in the season but they triumphed 2-0 over Inter last month and look too strong for Cagliari, who have won one of their last six road fixtures.

Genoa

1pt 17-20 bet365, Hills

Key stat

Genoa have won three of their last four home matches.

Atalanta v Sampdoria BT Sport 3, 2pm

Atalanta are without a win in five but can take heart from their gutsy effort in defeat at Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

On the flip side, Sampdoria head for Bergamo well rested after a week off and on a run of just one loss in seven, the sole setback coming against red-hot Milan.

Sampdoria-draw double chance

1pt 5-4 bet365

Key stat

Atalanta have scored three goals in their last five home games.

Milan v Inter BT Sport 2, 7.45pm

Late drama has punctuated the last three Milan derbies in Serie A, a trio of fixtures which produced 13 goals.

However, the most recent match between the two – a Coppa clash in December – finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and since then Milan have tightened up even further.

Milan

2pts 6-4 general

Key stat

Milan have conceded one goal – an own goal – in their last eight matches.

