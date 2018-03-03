Racing Post Home
Europe Serie A

Milan can take derby honours over Inter

Best bets in Italy

Milan celebrate their win over Lazio
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Racing Post Sport

BT Sport, from 11.30am Sunday

Genoa v Cagliari BT Sport 1, 11.30am
Three wins from four February games have lifted Genoa away from the relegation battle and another three points are on the cards against sixth-bottom Cagliari.

Poor home results were an issue for Genoa earlier in the season but they triumphed 2-0 over Inter last month and look too strong for Cagliari, who have won one of their last six road fixtures.

Dan Childs's recommendation
Genoa
1pt 17-20 bet365, Hills

Serie A standings

Key stat
Genoa have won three of their last four home matches.

Atalanta v Sampdoria BT Sport 3, 2pm
Atalanta are without a win in five but can take heart from their gutsy effort in defeat at Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

On the flip side, Sampdoria head for Bergamo well rested after a week off and on a run of just one loss in seven, the sole setback coming against red-hot Milan.

Steve Davies's recommendation
Sampdoria-draw double chance
1pt 5-4 bet365

Serie A standings

Key stat
Atalanta have scored three goals in their last five home games.

Milan v Inter BT Sport 2, 7.45pm
Late drama has punctuated the last three Milan derbies in Serie A, a trio of fixtures which produced 13 goals.

However, the most recent match between the two – a Coppa clash in December – finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and since then Milan have tightened up even further.

Steve Davies's recommendation
Milan
2pts 6-4 general

Key stat
Milan have conceded one goal – an own goal – in their last eight matches.

Serie A standings

Today's top sports betting stories 

