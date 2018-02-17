Milan can build on their solid defensive base

BT Sport, from 11.30am Sunday

Torino v Juventus BT Sport 1, 11.30am

Torino have claimed three wins and two draws since appointing former Watford manager Walter Mazzarri earlier this year and they can extend their unbeaten run to six with a stalemate against neighbours Juventus.

The recent improvement from Torino poses a problem for Juve, who looked a tired bunch during the second half of their 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Draw

1pt 27-10 Betfair

Key stat

Torino have lost one of their last 14 league matches.

Atalanta v Fiorentina BT Sport ESPN, 5pm

Atalanta will be devastated at letting a 2-1 lead slip at Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday – they lost 3-2 in added time – but they can make amends at home to Fiorentina.

Recent wins over Napoli, Milan and Roma in different competitions mean Gianpiero Gasperini’s men are full of confidence.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Atalanta

2pts 29-20 Betfair

Key stat

Fiorentina haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven matches.

Milan v Sampdoria BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

Back-to-back clean sheets – Milan’s first for more than a year – confirm that Gennaro Gattuso has sorted out the Rossoneri's defensive woes.

This will be a test of their resolve, with Sampdoria's potent trident of Fabio Quagliarella, Gaston Ramirez and Duvan Zapata in fine form, but it's one Milan can come through successfully.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Milan

1pt 8-11 general

Key stat

Milan have conceded just four goals in their last nine matches.

