Europe Serie A

Milan can build on their solid defensive base

Bets bets in Italy

Milan celebrate their win over Lazio
Getty Images
BT Sport, from 11.30am Sunday

Torino v Juventus BT Sport 1, 11.30am
Torino have claimed three wins and two draws since appointing former Watford manager Walter Mazzarri earlier this year and they can extend their unbeaten run to six with a stalemate against neighbours Juventus.

The recent improvement from Torino poses a problem for Juve, who looked a tired bunch during the second half of their 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Dan Childs's recommendation
Draw
1pt 27-10 Betfair

Key stat
Torino have lost one of their last 14 league matches.

Atalanta v Fiorentina BT Sport ESPN, 5pm
Atalanta will be devastated at letting a 2-1 lead slip at Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday – they lost 3-2 in added time – but they can make amends at home to Fiorentina.

Recent wins over Napoli, Milan and Roma in different competitions mean Gianpiero Gasperini’s men are full of confidence.

Steve Davies's recommendation
Atalanta
2pts 29-20 Betfair

Key stat
Fiorentina haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven matches.

Milan v Sampdoria BT Sport 1, 7.45pm
Back-to-back clean sheets – Milan’s first for more than a year – confirm that Gennaro Gattuso has sorted out the Rossoneri's defensive woes.

This will be a test of their resolve, with Sampdoria's potent trident of Fabio Quagliarella, Gaston Ramirez and Duvan Zapata in fine form, but it's one Milan can come through successfully.

Steve Davies's recommendation
Milan
1pt 8-11 general

Key stat
Milan have conceded just four goals in their last nine matches.

