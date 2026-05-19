Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

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Middlesbrough are 1.70 on the Betfair Exchange to be promoted to the Premier League after Southampton were sensationally expelled out of the playoffs after admitting they spied on three clubs during the Championship season.

Saints, who had been strong favourites to overcome Hull at Wembley on Saturday, will also be docked four points for next season as they confessed to watching Oxford and Ipswich's training sessions as well as that of playoff semi-final opponents Middlesbrough.

The dramatic ruling means Boro's Premier League dream lives on despite losing their semi-final 2-1 on aggregate last week.

Hull, who will have spent the past seven days or so preparing to tackle in-form Southampton, now need to get their head around tackling a different opponent, but the odds would suggest they have a greater chance of success than previously anticipated.

The Tigers are 2.68 to return to the Premier League and it is possible to back Southampton at 20 for promotion for those who believe another twist could lie in wait.

Saints were 2-5 shots to return to the top flight before admitting "breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match."