Zhao Xintong could make Ding Junhui toil in all-Chinese clash

Ding Junhui may have to dig deep against Zhao Xintong in Daqing

Eurosport 1, from 6.30am Tuesday

Ding Junhui is still the man to beat in China but there's a suspicion that some of his compatriots are catching up with him.

Ding meets Zhao Xintong in round two of the International Championship and while the world number seven went okay in a routine 6-4 victory over Zhang Anda in Daqing, high breaks of 78, 94 and 54 meant there was not much to get excited about.

Zhao himself made heavy weather of defeating veteran James Wattana 6-5, but his victory included runs of 104, 137 and 116 and it was two-visit snooker in the early part of the clash.

The China Championship semi-finalist is 4-6 with a start of 2.5 frames on Betfair's handicap and that looks worth taking.

Recommendation

Zhao Xintong +2.5 frames

1pt 4-6 general

Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport