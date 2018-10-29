Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Snooker International Championship

Zhao Xintong could make Ding Junhui toil in all-Chinese clash

China number one did not look at his peak in opener

Ding Junhui may have to dig deep against Zhao Xintong in Daqing
Ding Junhui may have to dig deep against Zhao Xintong in Daqing
Naomi Baker
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Eurosport 1, from 6.30am Tuesday

Ding Junhui is still the man to beat in China but there's a suspicion that some of his compatriots are catching up with him.

Ding meets Zhao Xintong in round two of the International Championship and while the world number seven went okay in a routine 6-4 victory over Zhang Anda in Daqing, high breaks of 78, 94 and 54 meant there was not much to get excited about.

Zhao himself made heavy weather of defeating veteran James Wattana 6-5, but his victory included runs of 104, 137 and 116 and it was two-visit snooker in the early part of the clash.

The China Championship semi-finalist is 4-6 with a start of 2.5 frames on Betfair's handicap and that looks worth taking.

Recommendation
Zhao Xintong +2.5 frames
1pt 4-6 general

Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Zhao's victory over Wattana included runs of 104, 137 and 116 and it was two-visit snooker in the early part of the clash

Related stories

Qiang Wang well worth a wager to dominate Elite field
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets