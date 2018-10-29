Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Snooker International Championship

Xiao Guodong a worthy favourite in China derby against Yuan Sijun

Best bets on the baize

Xiao Guodong
Xiao Guodong
Naomi Baker
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Last 32
Eurosport, from 6.25am Monday

There is a fascinating all-Chinese affair in the International Championship between Xiao Guodong and Yuan Sijun and the favourite can come through against the young gun in Daqing.

Sijun looks a fine talent - the teenager hit the headlines as a 15-year-old when he whitewashed Martin Gould - but there has not been a huge amount of progress as the best effort for the 18-year-old came when he reached the China Championship quarter-finals.

Guodong, who has reached the Shanghai Masters final and two Shoot-Out finals, is a much more experienced campaigner and won their only previous meeting 5-0.

The 29-year-old has oozed class in his two matches in this tournament, knocking in three century breaks in the Barnsley qualifier against Lukas Kleckers, before banging in compilations of 96, 94, 92 and 83 when defeating Fan Zhengyi 6-2.

Recommendation
Xiao Guodong
1pt 8-11 bet365

Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

The 29-year-old has oozed class in his two matches in this tournament

Related stories

Buffalo could salvage late boost against might of New England Dominant Novak Djokovic should justify favouritism to land Paris Masters title In-form Shai Hope could star with the bat for Windies Price can get Boston Red Sox over the line against the LA Dodgers Sebastian Vettel has the mettle to make waves in Mexico GP
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets