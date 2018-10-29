Xiao Guodong a worthy favourite in China derby against Yuan Sijun

Last 32

There is a fascinating all-Chinese affair in the International Championship between Xiao Guodong and Yuan Sijun and the favourite can come through against the young gun in Daqing.

Sijun looks a fine talent - the teenager hit the headlines as a 15-year-old when he whitewashed Martin Gould - but there has not been a huge amount of progress as the best effort for the 18-year-old came when he reached the China Championship quarter-finals.

Guodong, who has reached the Shanghai Masters final and two Shoot-Out finals, is a much more experienced campaigner and won their only previous meeting 5-0.

The 29-year-old has oozed class in his two matches in this tournament, knocking in three century breaks in the Barnsley qualifier against Lukas Kleckers, before banging in compilations of 96, 94, 92 and 83 when defeating Fan Zhengyi 6-2.

Recommendation

Xiao Guodong

1pt 8-11 bet365

