Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Motorsport Lewis Hamilton

World champion Lewis Hamilton cut for SPOTY success

Mercedes man 8-1 to surpass Michael Schumacher's title haul

By Mark Langdon

The clocks have gone back, the nights are closing in and that can only mean one thing - attention is starting to turn towards who will win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Lewis Hamilton, who won his fifth F1 World Championship title in Mexico on Sunday, has been cut to as low as 5-1 to claim SPOTY honours with the Mercedes man a best-priced 13-2 to repeat his 2014 victory.

The SPOTY market is headed at 6-4 by triumphant Tour de France hero Geraint Thomas, who can be sure of plenty of Welsh support when the public vote is opened.

World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane comes next at 3-1, followed by Hamilton, with England cricket stalwart Alastair Cook, who retired from Test action earlier this year, available at 11-1.

In winning the title Hamilton became only the third man in F1 history to claim five crowns, moving alongside Juan Manuel Fangio with only the legendary Michael Schumacher ahead of the Brit on seven.

Hills offer 8-1 Hamilton surpasses Schumacher's title haul and he is evens to be crowned champion again in 2019 having been available at 8-11 ante-post this season.

Hamilton became only the third man in F1 history to claim five crowns

