Sutton could continue promotion push with win over Chesterfield
Spirites struggling for form
Kick-offs from 7.45pm
National League strugglers Chesterfield have stopped the rot with four successive draws but may struggle to avoid defeat at promotion-chasing Sutton, who are solid favourites to secure their ninth league win of the campaign.
Chesterfield came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Wrexham on Saturday but the result extended their winless sequence to 14 league matches.
Martin Allen's young side are showing plenty of fight but their lack of quality has been obvious and they look vulnerable against Sutton, who rose to eighth with an impressive 3-2 victory at Hartlepool on Saturday.
Recommendation
Sutton
1pt 17-16 188bet
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport