Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Football National League

Sutton could continue promotion push with win over Chesterfield

Spirites struggling for form

Young Sutton United fans cheer their team
Young Sutton United fans cheer their team
Clive Rose
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Kick-offs from 7.45pm

National League strugglers Chesterfield have stopped the rot with four successive draws but may struggle to avoid defeat at promotion-chasing Sutton, who are solid favourites to secure their ninth league win of the campaign.

Chesterfield came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Wrexham on Saturday but the result extended their winless sequence to 14 league matches.

Martin Allen's young side are showing plenty of fight but their lack of quality has been obvious and they look vulnerable against Sutton, who rose to eighth with an impressive 3-2 victory at Hartlepool on Saturday.

National League standings

Recommendation
Sutton
1pt 17-16 188bet

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

The result extended Chesterfield's winless sequence to 14 league matches

