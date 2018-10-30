Struggling Auxerre could crumble at Nice

Nice v Auxerre

BT Sport ESPN, 5.45pm Wednesday

Nice have lost four of five home league matches this season but should have no problem getting past Ligue 2 strugglers Auxerre in the third round of the French League Cup.

Patrick Vieira's side climbed into the top half of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win at Bordeaux on Sunday, setting them up nicely for the contest with Auxerre, who are among the back numbers in tier two.

Recommendation

Nice

1pt 3-4 Hills

Key stat

Auxerre have lost their last three away games without scoring.

