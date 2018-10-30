Racing Post Home
Wednesday, 31 October, 2018

Football Coupe de la Ligue

Struggling Auxerre could crumble at Nice

Nice boss Patrick Vieira looks on
Nice boss Patrick Vieira looks on
Paolo Bruno
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Nice v Auxerre

BT Sport ESPN, 5.45pm Wednesday

Nice have lost four of five home league matches this season but should have no problem getting past Ligue 2 strugglers Auxerre in the third round of the French League Cup.

Patrick Vieira's side climbed into the top half of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win at Bordeaux on Sunday, setting them up nicely for the contest with Auxerre, who are among the back numbers in tier two.

Recommendation
Nice
1pt 3-4 Hills

Key stat
Auxerre have lost their last three away games without scoring.

Auxerre have lost their last three away games without scoring

