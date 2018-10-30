Shuai Zhang could make former top woman Muguruza toil

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai

BT Sport 1, from 5.30am Wednesday

ATP Paris Masters

Sky Sports Arena, 10am Wednesday

Garbine Muguruza, the classiest performer competing in the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai this year, opens her title tilt with a clash against Shuai Zhang in southern China (11am).

Former world number one Muguruza will hope to emulate such stars as Ana Ivanovic, Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova, who all posted confidence-boosting trophy runs in the year-ending second-tier event. But Zhang has been playing so well that it may not be one-way traffic in the last of the second day's three singles matches.

It looks a choice between backing the outsider with a games-handicap start or going over the total games and slight preference is for supporting the selection in her homeland.



In the men's Paris Masters, the last regular tournament of the season, Kevin Anderson bids for a quick follow-up in Bercy's Palais des Omnisports after his Vienna final triumph over Kei Nishikori on Sunday.

South African Anderson, finalist in last year's US Open and at Wimbledon this summer, opens in the French capital against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who has also been in inspirational form in 2018 with title triumphs in the Hamburg Masters and Beijing.

The pair are adept when it comes to serving – Anderson's game is centred around his fast delivery – and with a close clash expected the 8-13 that at least one of three possible sets goes to a tiebreak looks value.

Recommendations

Shuai Zhang +4.5 games

1pt 8-13 Betway

Tiebreak in K Anderson v N Basilashvili

1pt 8-13 Sky Bet

