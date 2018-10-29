Santiago Solari odds-on for Real Madrid job as gamble on Conte falters

There is rarely a dull moment at Real Madrid and after Sunday's 5-1 drubbing at Barcelona there have been some dramatic swings in the betting market on who will succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real coach.

Lopetegui, sacked by Spain on the eve of the World Cup because of his appointment by Real, was sacked from his role at the Bernabeu on Monday night and Antonio Conte was reported to be the club's prime target to replace him.

Conte traded at odds of 1-20 for the job on Monday afternoon but the former Chelsea boss has drifted to 6-4 by the evening with Santiago Solari heading Paddy Power's market at 4-6.



Bookmakers reckon Conte and Solari, who is interim manager, are the only serious contenders for the Bernabeu hotseat.

Roberto Martinez is an 11-1 chance with Sky Bet and it's 20-1 bar the front three in the market with Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and former Real midfielder Guti among the names on the drift.

Solari coaches Real Madrid Castilla, the club's B team, and there have been suggestions that president Florentino Perez may be edging towards an internal appointment.

Real captain Sergio Ramos was quoted as saying that "respect is earned, it's not imposed" – a comment that some observers interpreted as a dig at Conte, who is renowned as a strict disciplinarian.

Real's defeat at Camp Nou on Sunday leaves them 6-1 to win La Liga, behind 4-11 Barca and the same price as city rivals Atletico.

Hills make them 10-1 to finish outside the top four in Spain – they are ninth in the table after ten games – while the Madrid giants are 11-1, seventh in the betting, to make it four Champions League triumphs in a row.

