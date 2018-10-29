Rodinghausen can find the net against Bayern Munich

Eleven Sports 1, from 5.30pm Tuesday

Rodinghausen v Bayern Munich

7.45pm



It’s over 14 years since Bayern Munich last lost a DFB-Pokal tie to lower-league opponents but they’ll be well aware of the threat carried by Rodinghausen.

The fourth-tier outfit stunned Dynamo Dresden in round one and are a young team going well this season. Playing in nearby Osnabruck doesn’t do them any favours but they can give a reshuffled Bayern a fright.

Recommendation

Both teams to score

1pt 2-1 bet365, Hills

Key stat

Bayern Munich have won eight of their last nine away matches in all competitions.

Hannover v Wolfsburg

5.30pm



Wolfsburg snapped a six-game winless run by winning 3-0 in Dusseldorf on Saturday and can extend their grip over Hannover by progressing in the German Cup.

Andre Breitenreiter’s men haven’t kept a clean sheet since somehow stifling Dortmund at the end of August, and the hosts will surely be wanting to keep their powder dry for this weekend’s massive visit to fellow strugglers Schalke.

Recommendation

Wolfsburg

1pt 17-10 general

Key stat

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last eight showdowns with Hannover.

