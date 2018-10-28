Price can get Boston Red Sox over the line against the LA Dodgers

Game Five

BT Sport 1, 12.05am Sunday night

The Los Angeles Dodgers know they have no more chances left if they fail to win their final home match against Boston and the Red Sox can seal their first World Series since 2013 before the return to Fenway Park.

The Dodgers will look back on Saturday's game four as a missed opportunity having led 4-0 in the sixth innings but the wind was snatched out of their sails as Boston fought back to claim a 9-6 success that left them just one victory short of glory.

The Red Sox, who won 108 matches in the regular season, have already disposed of the New York Yankees and last year's winners Houston, and pitcher David Price should be able to complete the job.



There are some concerns that Boston will not be fielding game-one starter Chris Sale, who would have been fully rested after pitching four innings of their 8-4 opening success, particularly as Price played a relief role in Friday's 18-inning epic which the Dodgers took 3-2, having pitched for six innings in game two.

However, the quality of the visitors' batting line-up will mean they will be confident about getting after Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw, having posted more than 1,500 hits during the regular season and scored 79 runs in their 13 post-season matches.

The psychological advantage the Red Sox gained due to Saturday's recovery and the proximity of the prize mean they are decent value to get the job done before heading home.

Recommendation

Boston to win Game Five

1pt 13-10 Betway, Hills

