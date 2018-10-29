Nottingham Forest should have too much quality for Burton

EFL Cup

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 7.45pm Tuesday

Nottingham Forest have defeated teams from tiers one, two and four in the EFL Cup this season and can complete the set by beating Sky Bet League One hosts Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Tricky Trees are the joint-sixth most successful team in League Cup history, lifting the trophy four times under legendary manager Brian Clough.

Since Clough left in 1993, Forest have never gone further than the quarter-finals but they are 4-6 to reach the last eight this term after being drawn against the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.



Standing in their way are Clough's son Nigel and his Burton team, who have taken two higher-division scalps – winning at home to Aston Villa (1-0) and Burnley (2-1).

The Brewers are struggling for consistency in League One but have tended to play better against superior opposition and were 2-1 winners at home to Sunderland last month – making them the only team to beat the Black Cats in the league this season.



Burton's top scorer Liam Boyce is the obvious threat to Forest having opened the scoring against Villa and Burnley but the Brewers may struggle defensively.

They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 matches and will be without powerful centre-back Ben Turner, who missed the last two games with a calf injury.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka is likely to make several changes with a view to keeping key men fresh for Saturday's clash at home to Sheffield United.

However, there are some very talented players waiting in the wings and Forest's quality could be too much for Burton, whose best run in the EFL Cup may be coming to an end.

Recommendation

Nottingham Forest

1pt 5-4 bet365, Betfred

Team news

Burton

David Templeton (shoulder) and Scott Fraser (muscle strain) are pushing for starts but Reece Hutchinson (hamstring), Marvin Sordell (hip) and Damien McCrory (calf) are doubts and Ben Turner (calf) is out. Devante Cole is cup-tied.

Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback serves a one-game ban and Danny Fox is a doubt after sustaining an injury during the 1-1 draw at Leeds on Saturday.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have lost one of their last eight away games.

