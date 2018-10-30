New Zealand should be fresh and raring to go after break
Pakistan's winning streak could be coming to an end
First T20
4pm Wednesday
Pakistan completed a perfect run of ten consecutive T20 series triumphs with a 3-0 whitewash of Australia earlier this month but their winning run could come under serious threat against New Zealand over the coming week.
The Kiwis face the number one ranked T20 outfit in a three-match contest in the UAE beginning in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon (4pm).
It will be New Zealand's first international in any guise since a drawn Test match with England in Christchurch in late March but that shouldn't put punters off backing them to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Kiwis are perhaps the most dynamic white-ball outfit in world cricket and should be fresher for their seven-month hiatus.
Martin Guptill and Mitchell Satner are absent through injury but they still have the destructive qualities of opener Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and masterful skipper Kane Williamson in their ranks which makes the 11-8 about them taking the series lead tempting.
Recommendation
New Zealand to win first T20
2pts 11-8 general
Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport