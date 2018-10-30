Milan set to stay hot at San Siro

Patrick Cutrone (right) of Milan celebrates with teammates

Milan v Genoa

Eleven Sports 1, 7.30pm Wednesday

Milan have dropped just two points in Serie A home matches this season and look solid favourites to see off mid-table Genoa at San Siro.

The Rossoneri had to come from behind to win 3-2 at home to Sampdoria on Sunday but shouldn't have as many problems against another Genoese outfit who are winless in their last three games.

Recommendation

Milan-Milan double result

1pt 5-4 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Milan have lost just one of their last 14 Serie A home fixtures.

