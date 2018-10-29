Mansfield chances boosted by return of striker Craig Davies

7.45pm Tuesday

Mansfield feel they have not picked up the points their performances have deserved in Sky Bet League Two this season but they are unbeaten in eight matches and look worthy favourites to beat Crewe at Gresty Road.

The Stags have drawn nine of 14 league matches, including Saturday's 1-1 stalemate at home to MK Dons.

They played well last time out – winning the shot count 21-14 – but it was another hard luck story for David Flitcroft's side.



However, there was a major positive towards the end when striker Craig Davies came off the bench to make his first appearance in over three weeks.

Davies is likely to be more heavily involved at Crewe and his physical presence and eye for goal could make a big difference.

Crewe come into the match on a high after winning 2-0 at home to Grimsby on Saturday and are only two points worse off than their opponents.

However, the Alex have beaten just one top-half team (Stevenage) this season and will struggle to topple the Stags, who are unbeaten on their league travels.

Eddie Howe is preparing to ring the changes for Bournemouth's fourth-round clash at home to Norwich but the Premier League side are 8-13 favourites to advance without the need for a penalty shootout.

Joshua King (ankle) is the only definite absentee for the home side but Howe is keen to keep key men fresh for Saturday's clash at home to Manchester United.

Norwich are boosted by the recovery of top scorer Teemu Pukki, who has shaken off a hamstring strain but Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell are out and Timm Klose, Max Aarons and Emi Buendia are injury doubts.

Leicester's home tie with Southampton was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Hamburg are making a decent fist of their battle for promotion back to the Bundesliga but take a break from the grind of league action this week, visiting third-tier Wehen in the German Cup second round.

Wehen claimed a second-tier scalp in the first round – winning 3-2 at home to St Pauli after extra-time - however, they may struggle to cope with Hamburg, who rose to second in Bundesliga 2 with a 1-0 success at FC Magdeburg on Friday.

Hamburg have won five of six away games this season and look decent value at a shade of odds-on.

Recommendations

Mansfield

2pts 6-5 bet365

Hamburg

1pt 10-11 Betway, Sky Bet

Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport