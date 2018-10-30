Leaky Hoffenheim look likely to fall to Leipzig

Eleven Sports 2, from 5.30pm Wednesday



Leipzig v Hoffenheim

7.45pm



Leipzig are progressing nicely in the Bundesliga and Europa League and they can reach the third round of the German Cup by beating Hoffenheim at the Red Bull Arena.

Ralf Rangnick's side, who are fifth in the top tier, are unbeaten in eight games and look too strong for Hoffenheim, who haven't kept a clean sheet on their travels this season.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Leipzig

1pt 17-16 188Bet

Key stat

Leipzig have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches.

Dortmund v Union Berlin

5.30pm



These sides met in Dortmund at this stage of the Pokal two years ago in a tie that went to penalties. The Berliners head west in better form now – they are third in Bundesliga 2 and unbeaten – and can again test the top-flight leaders.

Dortmund have a proud record in the cup but with trips to Atletico and Bayern in the coming days, Lucien Favre is set to make changes.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Union Berlin +1.75 Asian handicap

1pt 22-19 188Bet

Key stat

Dortmund have lost just three of their last 40 DFB-Pokal ties inside 90 minutes.

