Lampard's Derby can put up a fight against Chelsea

EFL Cup

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 7.45pm Wednesday

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is guaranteed a fantastic reception in his first match as an opposition manager at Stamford Bridge but his Derby team are unlikely to receive any favours from the Blues, who should wrap up this EFL Cup fourth-round tie inside 90 minutes.

Derby showed shootout prowess in the previous round at Old Trafford - dumping Manchester United out of the competition on penalties – and arrive in London full of confidence having climbed to sixth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Since the international break the Rams have excelled against some of the strongest second-tier sides, winning at home to Sheffield United (2-1) and away to West Brom (4-1), before drawing 1-1 at Middlesbrough at the weekend.



However, they must brace themselves for a step up in class against the Blues, the strongest team they have faced this season.

Chelsea have done Derby a favour by allowing England under-21 loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori to play against them, so the Rams will be close to full strength and should carry a threat.

On-loan Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson scored with a stunning free-kick in the success against Manchester United and has been prominent in Derby's rise up the table.

But perhaps the bigger danger comes from striker Jack Marriott, a natural finisher, who will be buzzing after netting in three of the last four games.

So Derby may have their moments against Chelsea's second-string defence, but it may not be enough to secure a result.



Chelsea are heavily indebted to Eden Hazard for their prominent position in the Premier League table but they excelled without the Belgian in their 4-0 win at Burnley on Sunday.

Hazard missed the Burnley match with a back injury and is unlikely to be rushed back into the side but there is plenty of potency in the Blues attack, where World Cup winner Olivier Giroud looks set to lead the line with Willian and Pedro in contention to feature on the flanks.

And there should be no shortage of creativity with Cesc Fabregas and Mateo Kovacic set to step up after starting on the bench at Turf Moor.

Chelsea have been strong in all competitions, and their 14-match unbeaten run includes a notable 2-1 success at Liverpool in the EFL Cup third round.

But they have conceded in four of their last five home fixtures and a clean sheet may elude them against the Rams, whose players will be keen to put on a show on a big night for their manager.

Recommendation

Chelsea win and both teams to score

Team news

Chelsea

Eden Hazard (back) is ruled out and Pedro (stomach ache), Ethan Ampadu (knee) and Olivier Giroud (muscle fatigue) are doubts.

Derby

Chelsea loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori are allowed to play but Mount (foot) is a doubt. Craig Bryson (calf), George Evans (knee) and Joe Ledley (hip) are out.

Key stat

Derby have scored in nine of 11 away games this season.

