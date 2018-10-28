Racing Post Home
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Cricket India v West Indies

In-form Shai Hope could star with the bat for Windies

Pressure is mounting on India

Shai Hope of the West Indies
Shai Hope of the West Indies
Gareth Copley
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Fourth ODI
8am Monday

Virat Kohli has made centuries in each of the opening three ODI's against West Indies but his heroics have not subdued the tourists, who go into the fourth ODI in Mumbai with the aim of taking a series lead.

West Indies levelled the series at 1-1 with a surprise 43-run victory at Pune on Saturday but haven't done enough to win over bookmakers, who rate them as big as 9-2 shots to repeat the feat at the Brabourne Stadium after the fixture was moved down the road from the Wankhede Stadium due to administrative issues.

Pressure is mounting on the hosts, who have struggled in the field with the West Indies passing 300 in the first two ODI's and recovering to post 283-9 in Pune, having slumped to 121-5.

Shai Hope – the rising star in the West Indies batting line-up – has posted scores of 123 not out and 95 in the last two matches and looks overpriced at 8-1 to be the game's top scoring batsman.

Recommendation
S Hope top-scoring batsman
1pt 8-1 Paddy Power

