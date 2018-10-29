Gremio can overcome damaged pitch to reach Copa Libertadores final

Gremio v River Plate

12.45am Tuesday evening

Gremio have played nine games against Argentine opposition in the last two runnings of the Copa Libertadores and have won eight of them – and that’s a record which spells trouble for River Plate.

Marcelo Gallardo’s aces head for Porto Alegre for the second leg of their semi-final with a 1-0 deficit to overturn after being out-thought by the reigning Copa champions at El Monumental last week.

An explosive side going forward, they need to be positive at Stadio do Gremio. However, on a pitch that is in poor nick following a Shakira concert and against a side as doughty as the Brazilians are, that’s going to be a big ask and the hosts look hard to ignore at odds-against.

Gremio’s win in Buenos Aires was achieved without either of their two frontline marksmen – Everton and Luan – but Everton is fit to lead the line. At the back Paulo Miranda is set to replace the suspended Walter Kannemann.

The first-leg success was a triumph in defensive organisation and flyers like Juan Quintero and Gonzalo Martinez can expect more frustration. This time, however, with spaces likely to appear as the game wears on and Everton ready to go, the hosts can take the spoils.

The second leg of the second semi-final – another Argentina-Brazil affair between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors – is staged in Sao Paulo on Wednesday. Boca won the first leg 2-0.

Recommendation

Gremio

1pt 117-100 188Bet

