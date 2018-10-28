Gifted Cameron Champ can take his chance and enjoy glorious career

Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm Sunday

Story so far

Cameron Champ has taken full control of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, the ante-post 50-1 shot no bigger than 4-9 to convert the four-shot lead with which he will start the final round.

Champ and Norman Xiong were tied for the lead at the halfway stage of the event, but Champ fired a 64 which included nine birdies to kick clear of the field. Xiong went the other way with a 76 to drop out of contention.

Corey Conners, like Champ a US Tour maiden, is alone in second spot in a tournament where the market principals have failed to make a serious impression.

Leaderboard

-17 Cameron Champ

-13 Corey Conners

-12 DJ Trahan, Shawn Stefani

-11 Sam Burns, Martin Laird

-10 Dylan Meyer

-9 Bill Haas, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Matt Every, Andres Romero, Chad Ramey, Seth Reeves

Best prices

4-9 C Champ, 15-2 C Conners, 12 S Stefani, 22 M Laird, 25 DJ Trahan, S Burns, 66 B Haas, D Meyer, L Glover, 80 bar

Final-day advice

Cameron Champ possesses all the ingredients to become a phenomenal player. His length off the tee, which does not come from a lash – but from a long, flowing, controlled swing with heavy shoulder turn – has taken the world of golf by storm and the 23-year-old Californian has future world number one written all over him.

Champ humiliated Norman Xiong in the final match of round three, starting level with his playing partner and ending 12 shots clear, and the Sanderson Farms Championship leader could be handing out beatings like this to opponents for decades to come.

If Champ improves his short-game, which he almost certainly will on the perfect dancefloors of the US Tour over the next couple of years, this Web.com Tour graduate will become a regular Major contender. The butchering he could give Augusta with his length of the tee is a frightening prospect – he makes Dustin Johnson look like Fred Funk.

As for now, it is a surprise to see prices as big as 4-9 about Champ finishing the job. One season on the Web.com Tour was all he needed to get a victory – the Utah Championship in July – and it looks like he will get off the mark on the US Tour in smart fashion too.

Champ was a course debutant at Country Club of Jackson, but lack of experience has not stopped him dominating proceedings. Corey Conners, a powder-puff driver in comparison, is likely to be overwhelmed in the final threeball and Champ can convert his four-shot advantage into victory.

First we had Dustin Johnson, then we had Brooks Koepka, and now we have Cameron Champ potentially taking the game to a new level. They will have to start building 10,000-yard golf courses to combat this beast.

A heavy investment on Champ was recommended on racingpost.com at 5-1 after two rounds, so punters who followed that advice need not get further involved. High-rollers have every right to be sniffing around the 4-9 with intent.

Sam Burns, the second most impressive Web.com Tour graduate in terms of potential, could hustle his way to runner-up honours, while Bill Haas, a former FedEx Cup champion rediscovering form, may take third place, defeating playing partners Dylan Meyer and Lucas Glover in the process (4.19pm UK and Ireland time).

Already advised outright

C Champ

4pts each-way 5-1 Power

Dual-forecast recommendation

C Champ & S Burns

1pt 9-1 Sky Bet

Threeballs recommendation

B Haas

1pt 8-5 Betfred

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport