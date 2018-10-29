Forwards can fire Lille into the next round

Strasbourg v Lille

BT Sport 1, 8.05pm Tuesday

Lille have risen to second place in Ligue 1 after four successive victories and can win at Strasbourg in the third round of the French League Cup.

Strasbourg are on a four-match unbeaten run but may struggle to contain Lille, who have two confident forwards in Jonathan Bamba and Nicolas Pepe who are on seven goals each this season.

Recommendation

Lille

1pt 31-20 BoyleSports, Hills

Key stat

Lille have won six of their last seven matches.

