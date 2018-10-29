Racing Post Home
Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Football Coupe de la Ligue

Forwards can fire Lille into the next round

Best bet in the French League Cup

Carlos Rodrigues
By Dan Childs

Strasbourg v Lille 

BT Sport 1, 8.05pm Tuesday

Lille have risen to second place in Ligue 1 after four successive victories and can win at Strasbourg in the third round of the French League Cup.

Strasbourg are on a four-match unbeaten run but may struggle to contain Lille, who have two confident forwards in Jonathan Bamba and Nicolas Pepe who are on seven goals each this season.

Recommendation
Lille
1pt 31-20 BoyleSports, Hills

Key stat
Lille have won six of their last seven matches.

Confident forwards Jonathan Bamba and Nicolas Pepe are on seven goals each this season

