Forwards can fire Lille into the next round
Best bet in the French League Cup
Strasbourg v Lille
BT Sport 1, 8.05pm Tuesday
Lille have risen to second place in Ligue 1 after four successive victories and can win at Strasbourg in the third round of the French League Cup.
Strasbourg are on a four-match unbeaten run but may struggle to contain Lille, who have two confident forwards in Jonathan Bamba and Nicolas Pepe who are on seven goals each this season.
Recommendation
Lille
1pt 31-20 BoyleSports, Hills
Key stat
Lille have won six of their last seven matches.
