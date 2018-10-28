Dominant Novak Djokovic should justify favouritism to land Paris Masters title

ATP Paris Masters

Starts 10am Monday

Novak Djokovic dominates the betting for the ATP Paris Masters and that is hardly a surprise given his fantastic form since returning to prominence at Wimbledon in the summer.

Djokovic then became the first player to have won all nine Masters events when he claimed Cincinnati in August before adding a third US Open crown and a fourth Shanghai Masters title to his collection.

The steely-eyed Serb, who is on an 18-match winning run, now has his sights set on triumphing in Bercy for the fifth time, which would see him supplant Rafael Nadal at the head of the ATP rankings.

Nadal is also in Paris but the Spanish star has not been seen since retiring mid-match against Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open semi-finals so fitness is an obvious concern.

Jack Sock provided an upset in winning the final Masters 1000 title of the season in 2017 but there was no Djokovic in the field while Roger Federer, admitting defeat in his battle to be crowned year-end number one, opted to rest before the ATP World Tour Finals.

Federer does feature this week, although the 37-year-old ace will surely be feeling fatigued after winning a ninth ATP Swiss Indoors title on Sunday. The same can probably be said for Vienna champ Kevin Anderson and beaten finalist Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic was brilliant at the US Open, dropping just two sets, and was perfect in Shanghai. He could still be improving as the end of the season approaches and there's little desire to oppose him from what looks to be a reasonable draw.

Recommendation

N Djokovic

2pts 11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

WTA Mumbai Open Starts 5am Monday

The WTA season is winding down but there are still ranking points and a trophy up for grabs in a weak Mumbai Open field.

Top seed Saisai Zheng heads the betting but Tashkent champion Margarita Gasparyan has a great chance to take another title in India.

The 24-year-old Russian, a former top-50 player who is working her way back to form after injury problems, is in decent nick since her Uzbek success, reaching quarter-finals in better events in Linz and Luxembourg.

Recommendation

M Gasparyan

1pt 7-1 bet365

