Celtic unlikely to be tested on trip to Dundee

Dundee v Celtic

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Wednesday

Celtic cruised past Hearts in the Betfred Cup semi-finals and they are likely to enjoy a similar stress-free evening in Dundee.

There are increasing signs that the Hoops are approaching their best again after a slow start to the season. And they could hardly pick more welcoming opponents than a Dundee side bereft of confidence.

Celtic’s big guns such as Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest are beginning to find form and they should be far too strong for a poor Dundee side.

Recommendation

Celtic to win to nil

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Key stat

Dundee have lost all five of their home league game this season.

Hearts v Hibernian

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Wednesday

Hibs can cap a miserable few days for rivals Hearts with victory in Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Hearts were routed by Celtic at Murrayfield on Sunday as Hibs enjoyed a weekend off to prepare themselves for this match.

Craig Levein’s boast about the "natural order being restored" following a rare Hearts win in this fixture last season will not have sat well with Hibs, so you can be sure Neil Lennon will have his troops raring to go.

Hibs rarely have problems finding the net and could be too strong for a Hearts side shorn of a number of key players.

Recommendation

Hibernian

1pt 15-8 general

Key stat

Hibs have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

