Buffalo could salvage late boost against might of New England

Sky Sports Action, 12.15am Monday night

New England are the second-largest favourites in the history of Monday Night Football when they head to Buffalo and it is a difficult time to find something positive to say about the Bills.

Sean McDermott's side have scored a total of just 81 points in their seven matches and punters will probably be queuing up to back the Patriots, who have covered the handicap on nine of the last ten matches that they have been favoured by more than ten points.

Buffalo have lost 22 of their last 25 matches against their AFC East rivals and with New England having established their customary lead in the division, it is a case of trying to clutch at straws.

While the Bills' offence was plainly affected by the loss of running back LeSean McCoy in their 37-5 thumping at Indianapolis last week, there was little to like about veteran quarterback Derek Anderson's performance, which contained three interceptions.



Buffalo need to see a spark after rookie QB Josh Allen was downed by injury, but at least they have shown they can defend the pass - their game average of 210 yards conceded through the air is the fourth-best figure in the league.

And while the Patriots have scored at least 38 points in their last four games following a 26-10 defeat at Detroit in Week Three, Bill Belichick's team have conceded 98 points in their last three outings.

However, with Tom Brady linking well with Julian Edelman since his return from suspension and new receiver Josh Gordon, who has settled nicely after moving from Cleveland it would be a surprise if the Bills can be competitive for the entire contest.

But they could finish strongly in the fourth quarter, by which time the contest may be virtually over.

New England are 26th in points conceded in the final quarter at 8.9 and they have scored more points in the fourth quarter in just two of their seven games this term and in six of their last 19 matches.

The Bills have a three-point start in the handicap for the closing 15 minutes and they could be going all out to salvage some pride by that stage of the game.

Recommendation

Buffalo +3 on fourth-quarter handicap

1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

The lowdown

Venue New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York

Surface Artificial

Weather Cloudy, 6C

Vegas handicap New England -14

Vegas points line 44

Team news

New England

Tight end Rob Gronkowski should feature after a back injury but running back Sony Michel is doubtful with a knee problem. Cornerback Eric Rowe is out with a groin issue.

Buffalo

Running back LeSean McCoy is expected to have recovered from the concussion he suffered in last week's defeat to Indianapolis while Derek Anderson continues at quarterback due to Josh Allen's elbow injury.

Key stat

New England have won 28 of their last 30 games as double-digit favourites,

