Back Lazio to rub salt into Inter's wounds

Lazio fans have had plenty to cheer about recently

Lazio v Inter

Eleven Sports 1, 7.30pm Monday

Inter was brushed aside 2-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday and their poor few days could be capped off by a damaging league defeat to Lazio in Rome.

Lazio were impressive 3-1 winners at Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday and look good value to secure a fourth successive win.

Recommendation

Lazio

1pt 29-20 BoyleSports, Hills

Key stat

Lazio have won eight of their last ten matches.

