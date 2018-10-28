Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search

Tuesday, 30 October, 2018

Football Serie A

Back Lazio to rub salt into Inter's wounds

Best bet in Italy

Lazio fans have had plenty to cheer about recently
Lazio fans have had plenty to cheer about recently
Marco Rosi
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Lazio v Inter 
Eleven Sports 1, 7.30pm Monday

Inter was brushed aside 2-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday and their poor few days could be capped off by a damaging league defeat to Lazio in Rome.

Lazio were impressive 3-1 winners at Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday and look good value to secure a fourth successive win.

Recommendation
Lazio
1pt 29-20 BoyleSports, Hills

Key stat
Lazio have won eight of their last ten matches.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Lazio have won eight of their last ten matches

Related stories

AIK can bolster title ambitions with victory over holders Malmo Manchester City should have their way at Wembley
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets