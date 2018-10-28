Back Lazio to rub salt into Inter's wounds
Best bet in Italy
Lazio v Inter
Eleven Sports 1, 7.30pm Monday
Inter was brushed aside 2-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday and their poor few days could be capped off by a damaging league defeat to Lazio in Rome.
Lazio were impressive 3-1 winners at Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday and look good value to secure a fourth successive win.
Recommendation
Lazio
1pt 29-20 BoyleSports, Hills
Key stat
Lazio have won eight of their last ten matches.
