Arsenal held at Crystal Palace to deny Premier League favourite backers

Arsenal's superb run ended at 11 straight wins after they were denied another success by a late Luka Milivojevic penalty in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Gunners, who along with Chelsea and Manchester United, had been odds-on shots for maximum points and looked on course for victory until Milivojevic smashed home his spot kick.

Milivojevic bagged two penalties at Selhurst Park, opening the scoring from 12 yards, only for Granit Xhaka to equalise with a fabulous free kick which flew into the top corner.

A controversial strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead only for Milivojevic to frustrate favourite backers.

Aubameyang moved alongside leading marksman Eden Hazard on seven Premier League goals and is 6-1 to win the Golden Boot, while Arsenal are 11-8 to finish in the top four.



Chelsea, 12-1 for the title, have loftier ambitions following a 4-0 success at Burnley thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

United have been cut to 3-1 to claim a top-four spot after squeezing past Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba saw his penalty saved but scored from the rebound and Anthony Martial doubled United's advantage, but Gylfi Sigurdsson notched from the spot to make for a nervy finish.

