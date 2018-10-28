Antonio Conte hot favourite for Real Madrid job after Barcelona humiliation

Just when Julen Lopetegui must have thought things could not have got any worse his Real Madrid side were battered 5-1 at Barcelona on Sunday in a defeat which leaves the coach on the brink of the Bernabeu axe.

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick for Barca, who were missing the injured Lionel Messi, but still earned a famous El Clasico success.

Bookmakers are already betting on Lopetegui's replacement and here's a guide to the runners and riders.

Antonio Conte 4-5 Hills

Reports have suggested the former Chelsea boss has settled his contract dispute with the Stamford Bridge club, allowing Conte a free passage to become Real Madrid's next manager.

He has won titles in Italy and England, lifting clubs out of the doldrums in the process, and the only negative is Conte's poor Champions League record.

Conte looks a strong favourite and should be shorter than 4-5 with Coral only 1-2 and Betway suspending betting.

Santiago Solari 11-4 Hills

The Argentinian is currently in charge of Real Madrid's Castilla side so would be an easy appointment, but he was available all summer and failed to catch the eye of president Florentino Perez.

Solari would be an uninspiring choice for a club in need of a serious boost and would surely be only a short-term appointment.

Arsene Wenger 9-2 Hills

Available and full of experience, it would be a fitting finale for the Frenchman before retirement having apparently turned down Real Madrid on previous occasions to see through the job at Arsenal.

However, is the 69-year-old yesterday's man?

Guti 10-1 Coral

A charismatic character who would be seen as a Zinedine Zidane-type who can get close to the players and galvanise them into an upturn in fortunes.

Guti is a favourite with supporters, has worked for Real Madrid's youth teams and is currently assistant at Besiktas. It could be argued he should be a bit shorter in the betting.

Mauricio Pochettino 20-1 Coral

The Tottenham manager signed a long-term contract in the summer but was said to be Real Madrid's first choice when Zidane decided to quit so the 14-1 remains of interest if Conte isn't a good thing.

Real were unwilling to go to war to force Pochettino out of Spurs, although the Argentinian must be frustrated at the lack of ambition as well as the stadium shambles over the failed return to White Hart Lane.

