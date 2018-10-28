AIK can bolster title ambitions with victory over holders Malmo

Eleven Sports 2

6pm Monday

AIK are within touching distance of winning the Allsvenskan and they can take a huge step towards their first title since 2009 with victory over last term's champions Malmo.

The hosts missed out on the title by seven points last season but have spearheaded Sweden's top flight since matchday 13 this campaign despite a recent dip in form.

AIK lost their first game of the season to Norrkoping last month and have been held to stalemates in their last two against Sundsvall and Hacken.

They have, however, kept four clean sheets in their last five encounters and have the defensive resolve to snuff out one of the league's most potent attacks.

Malmo's veteran front man Markus Rosenberg has 11 goals and six assists to his name in the Allsvenskan this term and has been a key contributor to a side who have notched 47 times in 26 league matches.

The home team's compact system of three defenders and two holding midfielders in front has earned them the best defensive record in the division in 2018, with just 14 goals conceded, and they can claim a crucial victory.

Recommendation

AIK

2pts 11-8 bet365, Betfair

Read Racing Post Sport every day for no-nonsense previews and expert sports betting tips

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport