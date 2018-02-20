Masters finalist Wilson should have too much for Joyce

Kyren Wilson should learn from his run to the Masters final

Day three

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Wednesday

Kyren Wilson has been a little inconsistent this season but the Kettering cueman is still worth an interest to see off Mark Joyce in the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix.

Joyce, a quarter-finalist in the Betway UK Championship in December, is playing pretty well this season and is not opposed easily. But Wilson, runner-up in the Masters last month, remains arguably the best young player in England and ought to progress if playing anywhere near his best.



The Preston event has drawn a stellar field and keen learner Wilson should be excited at the prospect of contesting a number of tough outings this week and it will be disappointing if he comes up short.

Recommendation

K Wilson

1pt 4-7 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

