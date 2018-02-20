Racing Post Home
Snooker Ladbrokes World Grand Prix

Masters finalist Wilson should have too much for Joyce

Kettering cueman ready to progress in competitive event

Kyren Wilson should learn from his run to the Masters final
Alex Pantling
1 of 1
By Adrian Humphries

Day three
ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Wednesday

Kyren Wilson has been a little inconsistent this season but the Kettering cueman is still worth an interest to see off Mark Joyce in the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix.

Joyce, a quarter-finalist in the Betway UK Championship in December, is playing pretty well this season and is not opposed easily. But Wilson, runner-up in the Masters last month, remains arguably the best young player in England and ought to progress if playing anywhere near his best.

The Preston event has drawn a stellar field and keen learner Wilson should be excited at the prospect of contesting a number of tough outings this week and it will be disappointing if he comes up short.

Recommendation
K Wilson
1pt 4-7 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Wilson, who is usually keen to learn from new experi­ences, should be excited at the prospect of contesting a number of tough outings this week
