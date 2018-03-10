Racing Post Home
Europe Ligue 1

Marseille's away form makes them hard to trust

Best bets in France

Morgan Sanson of Marseille (right) in Europa League action against RB Salzburg
Adam Pretty
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

BT Sport, from 4pm Sunday

Lyon v Caen BT Sport 2, 4pm
Lyon are well-placed in their Europa League last-16 tie after a 1-0 win away to CSKA Moscow and they can follow up with a home win over Caen.

Mid-table Caen should stay away from relegation trouble but they are the lowest scorers in the division and will struggle to get anything from such a tough away trip.

Recommendation
Lyon-Lyon double result
1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Caen have not won any of their last five away fixtures.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Ligue 1 standings

Toulouse v Marseille BT Sport ESPN, 8pm
Marseille continue to impress in the Europa League and recorded a 3-1 victory at home to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday but their push for a top-three finish in Ligue 1 could stall with a stalemate at lowly Toulouse.

The short turnaround makes the fixture more difficult for Marseille, who are without a win in their last four away games.

Recommendation
Draw
1pt 5-2 Betfair, Betway, 188Bet

Key stat
Toulouse have drawn three of their last four home league matches against Marseille.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Ligue 1 standings

Today's top sports betting stories 

Toulouse have drawn three of their last four home league matches against Marseille

