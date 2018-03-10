Marseille's away form makes them hard to trust
Best bets in France
BT Sport, from 4pm Sunday
Lyon v Caen BT Sport 2, 4pm
Lyon are well-placed in their Europa League last-16 tie after a 1-0 win away to CSKA Moscow and they can follow up with a home win over Caen.
Mid-table Caen should stay away from relegation trouble but they are the lowest scorers in the division and will struggle to get anything from such a tough away trip.
Recommendation
Lyon-Lyon double result
1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Caen have not won any of their last five away fixtures.
Toulouse v Marseille BT Sport ESPN, 8pm
Marseille continue to impress in the Europa League and recorded a 3-1 victory at home to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday but their push for a top-three finish in Ligue 1 could stall with a stalemate at lowly Toulouse.
The short turnaround makes the fixture more difficult for Marseille, who are without a win in their last four away games.
Recommendation
Draw
1pt 5-2 Betfair, Betway, 188Bet
Key stat
Toulouse have drawn three of their last four home league matches against Marseille.
