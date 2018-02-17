Marseille look too hot for Gus Poyet's Bordeaux

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday

Nice v Nantes BT Sport ESPN, 2pm

These two sides are both struggling for wins but it may pay to back the best player on the pitch to make a difference - step forward the red-hot Mario Balotelli.

Super Mario has scored 20 times in just 25 appearances this season and can take advantage of a Nantes side who have surprisingly shipped five times in their last two outings.

Recommendation

M Balotelli first goalscorer

1pt 4-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Key stat

Nice have not drawn any of their last 14 home matches.

Lille v Lyon BT Sport ESPN, 4pm

These are desperate times for Lille, who face a huge compensation bill to pay off sacked boss Marcelo Bielsa and could be heading for administration which would also mean relegation.

Lille have kept one clean sheet in 12, which should be music to the ears of Lyon's excellent attacking unit but the visitors have only one shutout in 11 on the road.

Recommendation

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 5-6 BetBright, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Key stat

Fourteen of Lyon's last 16 away games have gone over 2.5 goals.

Marseille v Bordeaux BT Sport 2, 8pm

Bordeaux have found their form under Gus Poyet with four straight wins but they could find Marseille too hot to handle in the Stade Velodrome as the hosts continue to push for Champions League qualification.

Marseille have scored 20 goals in their last seven home matches and were easy 3-0 winners over Braga in the Europa League on Thursday so should remain fresh enough to beat Bordeaux.

Recommendation

Marseille

1pt 8-13 general

Key stat

Rennes are the only side to win at Marseille this season.

