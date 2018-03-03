Racing Post Home
Football Ligue 1

Marseille can bounce back from PSG beatings

Best bets in France

Marseille's Stade Velodrome
Marseille's Stade Velodrome
Laurence Griffiths
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday

Caen v Strasbourg BT Sport ESPN, 2pm
Caen’s defeat of Lyon in the cup on Thursday, 24 hours after Strasbourg had been stunned by third-tier strugglers Chambly in the same competition, will have given the home team bags of confidence.

Their lack of scoring power, however, has to be an issue and it’s hard to see goals in this one.

Recommendation
Under 1.5 goals
1pt 2-1 general

Key stat
Caen are the lowest scorers in Ligue 1 with 20 goals in 28 matches.

Montpellier v Lyon BT Sport 3, 4pm
Lyon’s only wins in the past six weeks have come in cup competitions, though one of those was at Montpellier.

Montpellier are stubbornly clinging on to fifth place, are unbeaten in four in the league and can claim a third successive draw.

Recommendation
Draw
1pt 23-10 Betfair

Key stat
Montpellier have drawn a league-high 12 matches in Ligue 1.

Marseille v Nantes BT Sport 3, 8pm 
Back-to-back away losses at PSG have demonstrated to Marseille how far they are behind France’s finest, but Nantes should be pushovers in comparison.

The Canaries cannot buy a win at the moment and OM’s form before their Parisian double-header had been pretty much faultless – they’d won six and drawn the other two of their previous eight league games.

Recommendation
Marseille & over 2.5 goals
1pt 11-8 Betfair, Betway

Key stat
Nantes have won just one of their last nine matches.

Today's top sports betting stories 

