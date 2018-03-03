Marseille can bounce back from PSG beatings

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday

Caen v Strasbourg BT Sport ESPN, 2pm

Caen’s defeat of Lyon in the cup on Thursday, 24 hours after Strasbourg had been stunned by third-tier strugglers Chambly in the same competition, will have given the home team bags of confidence.

Their lack of scoring power, however, has to be an issue and it’s hard to see goals in this one.

Recommendation

Under 1.5 goals

1pt 2-1 general

Key stat

Caen are the lowest scorers in Ligue 1 with 20 goals in 28 matches.

Montpellier v Lyon BT Sport 3, 4pm

Lyon’s only wins in the past six weeks have come in cup competitions, though one of those was at Montpellier.

Montpellier are stubbornly clinging on to fifth place, are unbeaten in four in the league and can claim a third successive draw.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 23-10 Betfair

Key stat

Montpellier have drawn a league-high 12 matches in Ligue 1.

Marseille v Nantes BT Sport 3, 8pm

Back-to-back away losses at PSG have demonstrated to Marseille how far they are behind France’s finest, but Nantes should be pushovers in comparison.

The Canaries cannot buy a win at the moment and OM’s form before their Parisian double-header had been pretty much faultless – they’d won six and drawn the other two of their previous eight league games.

Recommendation

Marseille & over 2.5 goals

1pt 11-8 Betfair, Betway

Key stat

Nantes have won just one of their last nine matches.

