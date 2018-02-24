Marseille are nowhere near the level of PSG

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday

Bordeaux v Nice BT Sport ESPN, 2pm

Nice were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday – losing 1-0 away to Lokomotiv Moscow – and may not be recovered sufficiently to cope with Bordeaux, who are going the right way under Gus Poyet.

Bordeaux have won four of their last five games and look decent value to bag maximum points.

Recommendation

Bordeaux

1pt 11-10 general

Key stat

Nice have not won any of their last seven away games.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Lyon v St-Etienne BT Sport ESPN, 4pm

Lyon are safely through to the Europa League round of 16 after a 4-1 aggregate success over Villarreal and they can cap off an excellent week by defeating rivals St-Etienne in the Rhone-Alpes derby.

St-Etienne's results have picked up in recent weeks but they have taken just one point from five games against the top-four clubs.

Recommendation

Lyon to win 2-0

1pt 7-1 general

Key stat

St-Etienne have scored eight goals on their league travels – the third-lowest in the division before this round of fixtures.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

PSG v Marseille BT Sport 3, 8pm

Marseille have had an excellent start to the year but are likely to taste defeat at the Parc des Princes.

A top-three finish looks likely for Marseille, who have not lost a league game since December, but they are nowhere near the level of PSG, who are in a class of their own in Ligue 1.

Recommendation

PSG-PSG double result

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Paris St-Germain have led at half-time and full-time in 12 of their last 13 home fixtures.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport