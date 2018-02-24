Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Europe Ligue 1

Marseille are nowhere near the level of PSG

Best bets in France

Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe enjoy a Paris Saint-Germain goal
Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe enjoy a Paris Saint-Germain goal
Dean Mouhtaropoulos
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday 

Bordeaux v Nice BT Sport ESPN, 2pm
Nice were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday – losing 1-0 away to Lokomotiv Moscow – and may not be recovered sufficiently to cope with Bordeaux, who are going the right way under Gus Poyet.

Bordeaux have won four of their last five games and look decent value to bag maximum points.

Recommendation
Bordeaux
1pt 11-10 general

Key stat
Nice have not won any of their last seven away games.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Lyon v St-Etienne BT Sport ESPN, 4pm
Lyon are safely through to the Europa League round of 16 after a 4-1 aggregate success over Villarreal and they can cap off an excellent week by defeating rivals St-Etienne in the Rhone-Alpes derby.

St-Etienne's results have picked up in recent weeks but they have taken just one point from five games against the top-four clubs.

Recommendation
Lyon to win 2-0
1pt 7-1 general

Key stat
St-Etienne have scored eight goals on their league travels – the third-lowest in the division before this round of fixtures.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

PSG v Marseille BT Sport 3, 8pm 
Marseille have had an excellent start to the year but are likely to taste defeat at the Parc des Princes.

A top-three finish looks likely for Marseille, who have not lost a league game since December, but they are nowhere near the level of PSG, who are in a class of their own in Ligue 1.

Recommendation
PSG-PSG double result
1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Paris St-Germain have led at half-time and full-time in 12 of their last 13 home fixtures.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on these games at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Paris St-Germain have led at half-time and full-time in 12 of their last 13 home fixtures

Related stories

Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas worth backing for victories Inter could land another blow to Napoli's title bid Marseille's away form makes them hard to trust Anderlecht should post a win before the big split Eintracht Frankfurt tough to beat on the road
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets