Marseille are nowhere near the level of PSG

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday
Bordeaux v Nice BT Sport ESPN, 2pm
Nice were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday – losing 1-0 away to Lokomotiv Moscow – and may not be recovered sufficiently to cope with Bordeaux, who are going the right way under Gus Poyet.
Bordeaux have won four of their last five games and look decent value to bag maximum points.
Bordeaux
1pt 11-10 general
Nice have not won any of their last seven away games.
Lyon v St-Etienne BT Sport ESPN, 4pm
Lyon are safely through to the Europa League round of 16 after a 4-1 aggregate success over Villarreal and they can cap off an excellent week by defeating rivals St-Etienne in the Rhone-Alpes derby.
St-Etienne's results have picked up in recent weeks but they have taken just one point from five games against the top-four clubs.
Lyon to win 2-0
1pt 7-1 general
St-Etienne have scored eight goals on their league travels – the third-lowest in the division before this round of fixtures.
PSG v Marseille BT Sport 3, 8pm
Marseille have had an excellent start to the year but are likely to taste defeat at the Parc des Princes.
A top-three finish looks likely for Marseille, who have not lost a league game since December, but they are nowhere near the level of PSG, who are in a class of their own in Ligue 1.
PSG-PSG double result
1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Paris St-Germain have led at half-time and full-time in 12 of their last 13 home fixtures.
