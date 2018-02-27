Marcos Baghdatis could extend stay with Krajinovic win

Live on Sky Sports Arena from 10am

Former grand slam finalist Marcos Baghdatis is far from the player he once was but the Cypriot is still a dangerous opponent and he can take out Filip Krajinovic in the second round of the ATP Dubai Championship.

Baghdatis received a wildcard in the gulf this week and will be keen to reward the organisers in an event that he enjoys playing in.

The 32-year-old ATP Tour veteran has not been at his best for a few years but his best 500 Series performance in some time came in Dubai two years ago when he lost out to Stan Wawrinka in the final.



Unlike Baghdatis, who hit a high of eighth in the rankings in 2006, Krajinovic is playing better than ever.

The Serbian was a prolific clay winner of the Challenger Tour last season before surprising everyone with a run to the final of the Paris Masters. But at this stage of his career he looks to be a better indoor player on hard courts.

Baghdatis scored a confidence-boosting victory over Viktor Troicki in the opening round and can call on all his experience to made it to the quarter-finals once again.

Recommendation

M Baghdatis

1pt 11-10 general

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport