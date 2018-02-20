Marcel Hirscher seeking third gold but Brit Ryding has outside chance

Dave Ryding is aiming to win Britain's fifth medal of Pyeongchang 2018

Day 12

BBC & Eurosport from 6am Wednesday

Britain's hopes of winning a historic fifth medal at the Pyeongchang games suffered a blow as Elise Christie was disqualified from the 1,000m short-track speedskating heats on Tuesday.

However, there is an outside chance that Lancashire skier Dave Ryding can crack the top three in the men's slalom early Thursday morning.

Late bloomer Ryding has found a new lease of life over the last two seasons. The 30-year-old finished second in the World Cup event at Kitzbuhel 13 months ago and has earned eight more World Cup top-ten finishes since then.

Indeed, he is a little unlucky not to have won on the World Cup circuit this season, having twice made errors when in with a big chance on the second run.

Ryding faces a tough task with hot favourite Marcel Hirscher seeking his third gold medal of the 2018 games.

The Austrian, who won the combined and giant slalom events, is a heavy odds-on favourite. Hirscher has won six World Cup slaloms this season, and another winner, Henrik Kristoffersen, is rated his closest rival. Ryding is a 66-1 chance.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a disappointing fourth in the women's slalom, is odds-on to add to her giant slalom gold in the women's combined.

Tuesday night's downhill should provide some clues but Federica Brignone could be worth a look in the market.

The Italian all-rounder, who finished second in the overall combined standings last season, took bronze in last week's giant slalom and finished sixth in super G.

Those who took Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament advice to back Canada to win the women's ice hockey can be happy with their bet.

The Canadians looked a little lacklustre in their semi-final, but still hammered OAR 5-0 and beat their final opponents, USA, 2-1 in the group stage.

Recommendation

F Brignone to win women's Alpine combined

1pt 8-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Already advised

Canada to win women's ice hockey

2pt 6-5 February 10

