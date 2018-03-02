Mansfield look like they are beginning to motor

Mansfield v Coventry

Consistency is key at this stage of the season and Mansfield boss Steve Evans names the same starting 11 who beat Newport and Exeter for the home game against Coventry.

Danny Rose and Kane Hemmings are a lively front two and there are goal threats in midfield with Alfie Potter, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 drubbing of Newport, and Alex MacDonald, who has notched in his last two home appearances.

Coventry, who recall Michael Doyle and Rod McDonald, have lost five of their last six away games in Sky Bet League Two and look set for another tough trip.

Recommendation

Mansfield

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Betway

Grimsby v Exeter

Exeter scored twice in injury-time to win 2-1 at Crewe in midweek and they are a big price for another away victory at Grimsby.

Paul Tisdale has freshened things up for the Grecians, bringing in Troy Brown and Dean Moxey in defence and Jake Taylor on the wing, and the playoff-chasing visitors could see off a Grimsby side on a 13-match winless streak in the fourth tier.

Recommendation

Exeter

1pt 21-10 Betway

