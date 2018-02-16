Mane, Firmino and Salah can be unstoppable for Liverpool

What’s your best bet for the weekend?

Swansea still have a bad result or two in them and it would be no great surprise if it’s at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Carlos Carvalhal goes back to Hillsborough having made it abundantly clear that Premier League survival is his only priority and this game is an inconvenience. He’s also got some injuries and I can see a weakened Swans side getting turned over.

Which favourites look the most vulnerable?

I can’t have Manchester United at long odds-on at Huddersfield where they’ve already lost this season.

This tie is four days before United are in Seville for a Champions League contest and that, plus cementing a top-four place, has to be the priority. Huddersfield might not be at their strongest but are upbeat after thrashing Bournemouth last weekend.





Who will go up with Wolves automatically from the Championship?

Aston Villa look seriously strong. The John Terry signing is looking more and more impressive because he’s given them solidity and self-belief and provides a leadership that nobody else can.

The youngsters at Villa Park have benefited massively from playing alongside Terry. After Wolves, Villa are the standout team in the second tier.

Which trio was better - Suarez, Sturridge & Sterling or Mane, Firmino & Salah?

It’s hard but I’d probably go for the current trio. What you’ve got to remember with Sterling is that he was a rough diamond at Anfield – many Man City fans at the time wondered why the club were spending so much on him and there was no great consistency.

Sturridge and Suarez were a wonderful duo but when Mane clicks this threesome are unstoppable.



What caught your eye from this week’s Champions League?

The big surprise for me was Real Madrid coming from behind to beat PSG, though an even bigger statement was made by Liverpool.

To go to Porto and score five is an amazing feat and indicative of what’s possible. Big teams such as Napoli, Dortmund, Atletico are out and more will follow so the Reds must be confident of going deep into the competition.

Give us a winner from the midweek coupon

I like Barcelona at Chelsea. Both teams can turn it on, but if Barca are right on it they will make an absolute nonsense of odds-against quotes.

Obviously an inspired Eden Hazard could rewrite that script but we’ve seen Chelsea throw in too many worrying efforts of late and all the unrest will be jumped on by the visitors.

