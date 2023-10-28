Manchester United v Manchester City Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: City can claim the derby honours

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Manchester United v Manchester City match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Manchester United v Manchester City

You can watch Manchester United v Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday October 29, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 3.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 12-5 bet365

Manchester United v Manchester City odds

Manchester United 4-1

Manchester City 7-10

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Manchester City team news

Manchester United

Casemiro faces a late test on an ankle injury he picked up while playing for Brazil. Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are out and the game could come too early for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji is suspended after his red card against Brighton and Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term absentee.

Manchester City v Manchester United predictions

Both Wolves and Arsenal have demonstrated in recent weeks that Manchester City are beatable on their travels and the Premier League champions will be anxious not to lose another away game, particularly at the home of their biggest rivals.

Whether United will be able to create enough chances to get the upper hand in the first Manchester derby of the season is questionable, however, and this looks a good chance for City to get back on track.

Odds of 4-1 about a Red Devils victory are eyecatching, but Erik ten Hag's side have not shown enough recently to suggest it is worth a punt - even when taking City's losses at Molineux and the Emirates into account.

United's haul of 11 goals from their opening nine games was the lowest of any top-half side heading into the weekend, and while they have won five of those matches, they have had a few close shaves at the Theatre of Dreams.

Wolves were unlucky not to get something from their visit on the opening weekend, United conceded two goals in the first four minutes before turning things round against Nottingham Forest and two injury-time Scott McTominay goals earned them an unlikely victory over Brentford.

It has been a baptism of fire for their new goalkeeper Andre Onana, too. His confidence should have been boosted by saving a penalty in the 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday, but it just seems that United are getting into too many scrapes at the moment.

A derby atmosphere could lift them and they are certainly capable of scoring against a team who have conceded in 13 of their last 15 away games, but a home victory still seems unlikely.

City's Spanish midfield general Rodri has boosted his credentials for being the league's most influential player as he was suspended for both of City's defeats on the road following a red card against Forest.

Having him back in the line-up is a massive boost for Pep Guardiola and he could even be allowed more freedom with John Stones pushing back into the middle of the pitch, a role in which he excelled in as City closed in on the treble at the end of last season.

Erling Haaland's barren spell of three City games without a goal came to an end in last weekend's win over Brighton, and he bagged another two against Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek. So despite the continued absence of Kevin De Bruyne, we should see City back at their best at Old Trafford.

The statistics suggest that a clean sheet may be unlikely, but a win for the champions isn't.

Key stat

Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 15 away matches.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Eriksen, Lindelof, Garnacho, Martial, Mount, Evans, Casemiro

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Grealish, Ake, Kovacic, Lewis, Phillips, Gomez, Nunes

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Marcus Rashford

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Julian Alvarez

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Manchester United v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

There have been at least three goals in each of the last four Manchester derbies and this should be another open affair

Julian Alvarez to score or assist

The Argentinian is at the heart of much that City create and has four goals and three assists to his name this season

Rodri to have at least three shots

The Spaniard is not afraid to have a dig and has had at least three efforts in six of his appearances this term

Pays out at 19-2 with Paddy Power

