Manchester City 2-1 to break 100 point barrier

It has been a season for the ages for Manchester City

Manchester City are a maximum of four wins away from being crowned Premier League champions but attention has switched to their final points tally which could exceed 100 for the first time in top-flight history.

BoyleSports offer 2-1 that City reach three figures and 2-5 that they eclipse Chelsea's record total of 95, set in the 2004-05 season.

City would need another 22 points from nine games to get to three figures and still have to face tricky fixtures at home to Manchester United and away to Tottenham.

But seven of their last nine games are against teams outside of the top nine and their points-per-game average of 2.69 puts them on course for a final total of 102.



Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a summer move for Eden Hazard and are 6-4 with Betway to sign the Belgian before the end of the summer transfer window.

Betway are offering 4-6 that Hazard stays at Chelsea for at least another season.

Manchester United returned to second in the Premier League after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Red Devils are Betfred's 11-10 favourites in betting without Manchester City, with Liverpool 11-8 and Tottenham 4-1.

Palace remain in the bottom three and are a best-priced 2-1 to be relegated.

