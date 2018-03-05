Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Manchester United

Man United fail to convince in some areas

Sevilla could test them

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
By Mark Langdon

Manager
Jose Mourinho.

How they qualified
Losing in Basel was unexpected but that was the only blemish, although a group also containing CSKA Moscow and Benfica was arguably the weakest of the lot.

Transfer action
Swapping Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan made massive sense for Mourinho, who had lost faith in the Armenian. Sanchez adds intensity to United's play and provides the option to use him up front should Romelu Lukaku continue to disappoint in big matches.

Last-16 first leg 
Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0
The tie is very much in the balance after a goalless draw in Spain but United had goalie David De Gea to thank for a string of fine saves.

Prospects
Sevilla is no gimme - after all United have lost to Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea this season. The defence in front of brilliant goalkeeper David de Gea can be found out at the highest level so others make more outright appeal.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Today's top sports betting stories

