Man United fail to convince in some areas
Sevilla could test them
Manager
Jose Mourinho.
How they qualified
Losing in Basel was unexpected but that was the only blemish, although a group also containing CSKA Moscow and Benfica was arguably the weakest of the lot.
Transfer action
Swapping Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan made massive sense for Mourinho, who had lost faith in the Armenian. Sanchez adds intensity to United's play and provides the option to use him up front should Romelu Lukaku continue to disappoint in big matches.
Last-16 first leg
Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0
The tie is very much in the balance after a goalless draw in Spain but United had goalie David De Gea to thank for a string of fine saves.
Prospects
Sevilla is no gimme - after all United have lost to Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea this season. The defence in front of brilliant goalkeeper David de Gea can be found out at the highest level so others make more outright appeal.
Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport