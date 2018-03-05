Man United fail to convince in some areas

Manager

Jose Mourinho.

How they qualified

Losing in Basel was unexpected but that was the only blemish, although a group also containing CSKA Moscow and Benfica was arguably the weakest of the lot.

Swapping Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan made massive sense for Mourinho, who had lost faith in the Armenian. Sanchez adds intensity to United's play and provides the option to use him up front should Romelu Lukaku continue to disappoint in big matches.

Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0

The tie is very much in the balance after a goalless draw in Spain but United had goalie David De Gea to thank for a string of fine saves.



Prospects

Sevilla is no gimme - after all United have lost to Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea this season. The defence in front of brilliant goalkeeper David de Gea can be found out at the highest level so others make more outright appeal.

