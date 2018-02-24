Man City flyer Kevin De Bruyne can prove he is top dog

Arsenal v Man City

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

Sergio Aguero is likely to be a popular first goalscorer selection considering he has notched in each of his last four appearances for Manchester City against Arsenal but the Argentinian may not be the most influential figure at Wembley despite being considered the favourite to walk away with the man-of-the-match award.

Kevin De Bruyne, who broke the deadlock when the teams met at the Etihad in November, looks a much better shout at 6-1 given he is the Premier League's best player.



De Bruyne has been running the show for Pep Guardiola's side all season, accumulating 14 Premier League assists, and it's difficult to see who in Arsenal's midfield is disciplined enough to keep tabs on the brilliant Belgian for 90 minutes.

Both sides are set to use their reserve keepers - Claudio Bravo for City and David Ospina for Arsenal - and the Colombian cat could well be a busy man between the Gunners' posts.

If Arsenal upset the odds, Ospina could be a MOTM runner, particularly as three of the last nine League Cup finals (and two of the last three involving all-big-six outfits) have gone to penalties.

Recommendation

K De Bruyne to be man of the match

1pt 6-1 Hills

