Man City deserve to be Champions League favourites
Guardiola's options are incredible
Manager
Pep Guardiola.
How they qualified
Manchester City made short work of a difficult draw to win five in a row before a lack of intensity tripped them up away to Shakhtar when qualification had already been secured. The double over Napoli highlighted City's improvement this season.
Transfer action
They missed out on Alexis Sanchez to Manchester rivals United, yet if City needed strengthening it was defensively, so centre-back Aymeric Laporte's arrival from Athletic increases Guardiola's options.
Last-16 first leg
Basel 0 Man City 4
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a Swiss stroll for City. With the tie well and truly put to bed, Pep can rest players in the second leg.
Last-16 first leg
Man City 1 Basel 2
Gabriel Jesus scored early to give City a 5-0 lead on aggregate. Basel's comeback would have left Man City backers on the night hurting more than the players.
Prospects
The Citizens are deservedly favourites. They have played some of the best football in Europe, and have an obvious chance. However, that is reflected in their odds.
