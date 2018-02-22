Racing Post Home
Europe Mainz v Wolfsburg

Mainz can make most of upheaval at Wolfsburg

Labbadia replaces Schmidt at hosts after one win in 11

Mainz celebrate a goal in their win over Hertha Berlin
Mainz celebrate a goal in their win over Hertha Berlin
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Joe Champion

Bundesliga 
BT Sport 1, 7.30pm Friday

Mainz earned a much-needed three points against Hertha Berlin last time out and they can add further impetus to their battle to stay in the Bundesliga with a victory over Wolfsburg, who parted ways with manager Martin Schmidt in midweek.

Experienced coach Bruno Labbadia has taken over at the Volkswagen Arena but he has had little time to work with a squad who have won just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Recommendation
Mainz draw no bet
1pt 7-10 Ladbrokes

Key stat
Mainz have lost just one of their last ten home games in all competitions.

 

