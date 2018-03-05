Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Bayern Munich

Lucky draw gives Bayern a decent chance

Heynckes has sorted Germans out

Jupp Heynckes has returned to manage Bayern Munich
Alexander Hassenstein
1 of 1
By Mark Langdon

Manager
Jupp Heynckes.

How they qualified
Carlo Ancelotti was sacked following a shambolic 3-0 defeat away to Paris St-Germain but replacement Heynckes soon sorted Bayern out. They won their last four matches, a run which included a 3-1 revenge mission against PSG.

Results and fixtures

Bundesliga standings

Transfer action
The German giants were in need of a reserve forward in case of injury to Robert Lewandowski and Hoffenheim targetman Sandro Wagner, who came through the Bayern youth ranks, was seen as the perfect reserve.

Last-16 first leg 
Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0
Bayern put the tie to bed in a one-sided first leg with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller bagging two goals each.  

Prospects
Unseeded Bayern struck lucky in the draw when they were paired with Besiktas and they should be contenders under a wily coach with plenty of experience in the ranks. However, there is more star quality elsewhere in the competition.

