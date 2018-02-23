Liverpool hard to trust against erratic Hammers

3pm Saturday

Liverpool routinely go off at long odds-on prices for home games and they are red-hot favourites against West Ham, but punters might be wise to think twice before putting them in accumulators.

Six teams have earned Premier League draws at Anfield this season, including Burnley, Everton and West Brom.

Nothing can be taken for granted with West Ham, who have put in some dogged away performances under David Moyes, losing 2-1 at Manchester City and drawing 1-1 at Tottenham.

Recommendation

Draw

1pt 13-2 bet365, Betfair

Premier League standings

Team news

Liverpool

Joe Gomez returns to the squad after a spell on the sidelines but Nathaniel Clyne remains absent.

West Ham

Winston Reid (throat infection) is expected to miss out but Manuel Lanzini (hamstring) is available. Arthur Masuaku is suspended.

Key stat

Liverpool have drawn six of their last 11 home fixtures.

