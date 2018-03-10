Liverpool 5-2 to finish ahead of Man United after Old Trafford defeat

Manchester United took control of the battle to finish second in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford’s first-half double secured a 2-1 victory at home to Liverpool.

Rashford, making his first league start of 2018, scored twice in the opening 24 minutes and United held on despite a second-half Eric Bailly own goal.

The Red Devils have opened up a five-point gap to third and are 2-7 with BoyleSports to finish above Liverpool and 5-2 not to.

West Ham’s survival hopes were dealt a massive blow as they lost 3-0 at home to Burnley.

A stunning strike from Ashley Barnes and a brace from Chris Wood settled the contest in favour of the Clarets, who are two points behind sixth-placed Arsenal.

West Ham remain three points above the drop zone and four of their next six games are against ‘big six’ opposition.



Newcastle eased their relegation fears with a convincing 3-0 win at home to Southampton.

The Magpies climbed three places to 13th but the Saints remained 17th and five of their last eight games are away.

Huddersfield and Swansea edged up to 31 points after a 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But it was a much better result for the Swans, who lost Jordan Ayew to an 11th-minute red card and lost the shot count 30 to zero.

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes with a 2-1 success at home to Crystal Palace and Leicester came from behind to win 4-1 at West Brom, leaving the Baggies seven points adrift at the basement.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport