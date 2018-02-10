Lively Lyon can show off their attacking talent

Lyon have plenty of attacking options at their disposal

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday

Strasbourg v Troyes BT Sport ESPN, 2pm

Second-bottom Troyes have the second-worst away record in Ligue 1 and may struggle to improve it against Strasbourg.

Seven consecutive road league defeats have left Troyes in serious trouble and they face a tough game in Alsace, where Strasbourg have recorded five of their seven league wins this season.

Recommendation

Strasbourg

1pt 19-20 bet365, Coral

Key stat

Strasbourg have won five of their last eight home matches.

Nantes v Lille BT Sport 3, 4pm

Lille have been dragged into the thick of the relegation battle and their survival hopes could recede further with a loss to Nantes.

Claudio Ranieiri is doing a great job for Nantes, who have been in the top six since the end of September, whereas Lille are having a desperately poor campaign stuck down in 18th spot.

Recommendation

Nantes

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Lille have lost six of their last nine away matches.

Lyon v Rennes BT Sport 3, 8pm

Back-to-back league defeats have pushed Lyon out of the top three for the first time since October but they should take maximum points from mid-table Rennes.

Lyon were 2-1 winners at home to Paris St-Germain in their last home league game and have better attacking players than Rennes, who are bidding to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Recommendation

Lyon-Lyon double result

1pt 5-4 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat

Rennes have not kept a clean sheet in their last six away games.

