Lively Lyon can show off their attacking talent

Strasbourg should pile more away woe on toiling Troyes
Second-bottom Troyes have the second-worst away record in Ligue 1 and may struggle to improve it against Strasbourg.
Seven consecutive road league defeats have left Troyes in serious trouble and they face a tough game in Alsace, where Strasbourg have recorded five of their seven league wins this season.
Recommendation
Strasbourg
1pt 19-20 bet365, Coral
Key stat
Strasbourg have won five of their last eight home matches.
Nantes v Lille BT Sport 3, 4pm
Lille have been dragged into the thick of the relegation battle and their survival hopes could recede further with a loss to Nantes.
Claudio Ranieiri is doing a great job for Nantes, who have been in the top six since the end of September, whereas Lille are having a desperately poor campaign stuck down in 18th spot.
Recommendation
Nantes
1pt 20-23 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Lille have lost six of their last nine away matches.
Lyon v Rennes BT Sport 3, 8pm
Back-to-back league defeats have pushed Lyon out of the top three for the first time since October but they should take maximum points from mid-table Rennes.
Lyon were 2-1 winners at home to Paris St-Germain in their last home league game and have better attacking players than Rennes, who are bidding to avoid a fourth straight loss.
Recommendation
Lyon-Lyon double result
1pt 5-4 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Rennes have not kept a clean sheet in their last six away games.
