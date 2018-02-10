Racing Post Home
Europe Ligue 1

Lively Lyon can show off their attacking talent

Strasbourg should pile more away woe on toiling Troyes

Lyon have plenty of attacking options at their disposal
Lyon have plenty of attacking options at their disposal
Ross Kinnaird
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

BT Sport, from 2pm Sunday

Strasbourg v Troyes BT Sport ESPN, 2pm
Second-bottom Troyes have the second-worst away record in Ligue 1 and may struggle to improve it against Strasbourg.

Seven consecutive road league defeats have left Troyes in serious trouble and they face a tough game in Alsace, where Strasbourg have recorded five of their seven league wins this season.

Recommendation
Strasbourg
1pt 19-20 bet365, Coral

Key stat
Strasbourg have won five of their last eight home matches.

Nantes v Lille BT Sport 3, 4pm
Lille have been dragged into the thick of the relegation battle and their survival hopes could recede further with a loss to Nantes.

Claudio Ranieiri is doing a great job for Nantes, who have been in the top six since the end of September, whereas Lille are having a desperately poor campaign stuck down in 18th spot.

Recommendation
Nantes
1pt 20-23 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Lille have lost six of their last nine away matches.

Lyon v Rennes BT Sport 3, 8pm
Back-to-back league defeats have pushed Lyon out of the top three for the first time since October but they should take maximum points from mid-table Rennes.

Lyon were 2-1 winners at home to Paris St-Germain in their last home league game and have better attacking players than Rennes, who are bidding to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Recommendation
Lyon-Lyon double result 
1pt 5-4 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Rennes have not kept a clean sheet in their last six away games.

