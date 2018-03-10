Racing Post Home
Football Countdown to kick-off

Lincoln could benefit from Chesterfield missing key men

Best bets for the 3pm kick-offs after the team news is released

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley
Lincoln manager Danny Cowley
Julian Finney
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Chesterfield v Lincoln
Sky Bet League Two

Chesterfield look light in the midfield with Louis Reed suspended and Robbie Weir injured. Back playoff-chasing Lincoln to capitalise.

Recommendation
Lincoln
2pts 21-20 bet365

Mansfield v Colchester 
Sky Bet League Two

Key players Sammie Szmodics and Kurtis Guthrie return for Colchester, who look value to become only the second visiting team this season to defeat Mansfield in a League Two match at Field Mill.

Recommendation
Colchester
1pt 16-5 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

