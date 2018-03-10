Lincoln could benefit from Chesterfield missing key men

Chesterfield v Lincoln

Sky Bet League Two

Chesterfield look light in the midfield with Louis Reed suspended and Robbie Weir injured. Back playoff-chasing Lincoln to capitalise.

Recommendation

Lincoln

2pts 21-20 bet365

Mansfield v Colchester

Sky Bet League Two

Key players Sammie Szmodics and Kurtis Guthrie return for Colchester, who look value to become only the second visiting team this season to defeat Mansfield in a League Two match at Field Mill.

Recommendation

Colchester

1pt 16-5 bet365

