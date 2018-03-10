Lincoln could benefit from Chesterfield missing key men
Chesterfield v Lincoln
Sky Bet League Two
Chesterfield look light in the midfield with Louis Reed suspended and Robbie Weir injured. Back playoff-chasing Lincoln to capitalise.
Recommendation
Lincoln
2pts 21-20 bet365
Mansfield v Colchester
Sky Bet League Two
Key players Sammie Szmodics and Kurtis Guthrie return for Colchester, who look value to become only the second visiting team this season to defeat Mansfield in a League Two match at Field Mill.
Recommendation
Colchester
1pt 16-5 bet365
