Leipzig look value to boost top-four claims
Dortmund drew at home to Augsburg on Monday
Bundesliga
BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday
Back-to-back Bundesliga defeats have dented Leipzig's top-four hopes but the Saxony outfit can respond with an important victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Seven of Leipzig's 11 league wins have come at home and they may just have the edge over second-placed Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at home to Augbsurg on Monday.
Recommendation
Leipzig
1pt 8-5 Betway
Key stat
Dortmund have not won any of their five games against top-six teams.
