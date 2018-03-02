Leipzig look value to boost top-four claims

Bundesliga

BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Back-to-back Bundesliga defeats have dented Leipzig's top-four hopes but the Saxony outfit can respond with an important victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Seven of Leipzig's 11 league wins have come at home and they may just have the edge over second-placed Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at home to Augbsurg on Monday.

Recommendation

Leipzig

1pt 8-5 Betway



Bet on this match at soccerbase.com

Key stat

Dortmund have not won any of their five games against top-six teams.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport