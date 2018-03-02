Racing Post Home
Europe Leipzig v Dortmund

Leipzig look value to boost top-four claims

Dortmund drew at home to Augsburg on Monday

Leipzig's leading goalscorer Timo Werner
Leipzig's leading goalscorer Timo Werner
Stuart Franklin
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Bundesliga 
BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Back-to-back Bundesliga defeats have dented Leipzig's top-four hopes but the Saxony outfit can respond with an important victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Seven of Leipzig's 11 league wins have come at home and they may just have the edge over second-placed Dortmund, who drew 1-1 at home to Augbsurg on Monday.

Recommendation
Leipzig
1pt 8-5 Betway

Bet on this match at soccerbase.com

Key stat
Dortmund have not won any of their five games against top-six teams.

